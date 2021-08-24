Walmart launches new 'GoLocal' delivery service
Walmart is launching a new delivery service called 'GoLocal' that will deliver goods from other local retailers with competitive pricing and shipping within two hours.
Urban Outfitters is getting into the resale marketplace to compete with resellers such as Poshmark and Thredup.
Peloton will resume selling its tread model later this month and it will have several safety features, including a four-digit tread lock and physical safety key for quick stops.
