Walmart launches new 'GoLocal' delivery service

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

Walmart is launching a new delivery service called 'GoLocal' that will deliver goods from other local retailers with competitive pricing and shipping within two hours.

Urban Outfitters is getting into the resale marketplace to compete with resellers such as Poshmark and Thredup.

Peloton will resume selling its tread model later this month and it will have several safety features, including a four-digit tread lock and physical safety key for quick stops.

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
