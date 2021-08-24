Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

NET Health Clinic offering COVID-19 booster shots to moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3V9G_0bbeEHJO00

Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for eligible immunocompromised individuals are now being offered at the NET Health Immunization Clinic located at 815 N. Broadway Ave., located next to the Tyler Municipal Court.

Hours of operation are Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are recommended so that our clinic can ensure social distancing is maintained but walk-ins will still be accepted. Interested persons can make an appointment at any of our vaccine clinics by visiting the “Get Vaccinated” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

Eligible people include:

  • Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
  • Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
  • Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
  • Primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Started active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

“Immunocompromised individuals may discuss with their health care provider whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” says Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County Health Authority. “If the immunocompromised person’s health care provider does not offer COVID vaccines, these individuals can receive the recommended booster dose wherever COVID vaccines are offered.”

The above populations are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. At this time, the CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster doses for any other population.

Anyone with a compromised immune system and is eligible under the current CDC guidance must show their CDC COVID Vaccination Card when coming to the NET Health Immunizations Clinic, showing that it has been at least 28 days since receiving their second COVID vaccine.

Anyone who completes the recommended immunization against COVID-19 is still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding large gatherings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Tyler, TX
Coronavirus
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Clinics#Covid#Net Health Clinic#Pfizer#The Tyler Municipal Court#Cdc#Digeorge#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healtheverythinglubbock.com

What’s the difference between a booster and a 3rd dose of the COVID vaccine?

(WTEN) – As news of additional doses and booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine surface, many are wondering what is the difference?. At this point, it’s mainly a difference in eligibility and timing. Third doses are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for moderately to severely immunocompromised people four weeks after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. That’s because immunocompromised people sometimes don’t build enough of a protective response after the first two doses, and a third dose can help with that.
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

MultiCare COVID-19 vaccine clinic administers third dose to immunocompromised patients

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, MultiCare hosted two COVID-19 vaccine clinics to administer the third dose of the vaccine to patients with compromised immune systems. The third dose works as an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for people who have compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions. In this case, MultiCare doctors referred elderly cancer patients to the vaccine clinics to receive a third dose.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Booster Shot: Who Is Eligible For A Third Vaccine Jab?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency use authorization for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but the shots will only be available to people who are immunocompromised. The third dose will be considered part of the government’s vaccination program for people with moderate to severe weakened immune...
Public HealthWHEC TV-10

CDC Director says yearly COVID booster shots may not be necessary

(WHEC/CNBC) — President Joe Biden Wednesday announced plans to start rolling out third-dose booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but COVID-19 booster shots may not become an annual treatment. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that the third shot may sufficiently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy