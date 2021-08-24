NET Health Clinic offering COVID-19 booster shots to moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people

Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for eligible immunocompromised individuals are now being offered at the NET Health Immunization Clinic located at 815 N. Broadway Ave., located next to the Tyler Municipal Court.

Hours of operation are Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are recommended so that our clinic can ensure social distancing is maintained but walk-ins will still be accepted. Interested persons can make an appointment at any of our vaccine clinics by visiting the “Get Vaccinated” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

Eligible people include:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Started active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

“Immunocompromised individuals may discuss with their health care provider whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” says Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County Health Authority. “If the immunocompromised person’s health care provider does not offer COVID vaccines, these individuals can receive the recommended booster dose wherever COVID vaccines are offered.”

The above populations are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. At this time, the CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster doses for any other population.

Anyone with a compromised immune system and is eligible under the current CDC guidance must show their CDC COVID Vaccination Card when coming to the NET Health Immunizations Clinic, showing that it has been at least 28 days since receiving their second COVID vaccine.

Anyone who completes the recommended immunization against COVID-19 is still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding large gatherings.