Hot Vax Summer is wrapping up, but there's still plenty of time to get in your last Summer 2021 memories before the leaves change. While Labor Day Weekend in NYC is around the corner, the first day of fall isn't technically until September 22, so you have a few more weeks to fit in all the seasonal ice cream, beach days and fun-in-the-sun your heart desires. Here are 15 things to check off your summer bucket list before one of the most memorable summers in forever finally wraps.