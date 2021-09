Hidden in the Scottish highlands, far from the big-name producers and whisky icons, you’ll find Glenglassaugh, a distillery that previously lay dormant. For more than two decades, the small, coastal distillery’s still sat empty and its name went un-uttered, but in 2008, the Sandend Bay Scotch producer was reborn. In the years that have passed, Glenglassaugh has carved out a legacy for boutique young whiskies, but that’s all about the change. A stunning Glenglassaugh 50-Year-Old has just been unearthed, representing one of the distillery’s oldest and rarest expressions. Better yet, it’s headed Down Under.