Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column. I'm not sure if this is a parenting question or a marriage question, but here goes: Last year, at the beginning of lockdown, in a high-stress moment, I got too physical with my son, who was in first grade at the time. He did something that I felt was dangerous, and I picked him up and held him against the wall and yelled at him not to do it again. My wife jumped in and stopped me.