New York City, NY

Oil prices advance amid positive sentiment

 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending the massive gains they had scored in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for October delivery added 1.9 U.S. dollars, or 2.9 percent, to settle at 67.54 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery increased 2.3 dollars, or 3.3 percent, to close at 71.05 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#Commerzbank Research#Chinese#Wti
