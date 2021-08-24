Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Skillet-Fried Pork Chops with Peach Jam

By David Mas Masumoto
Saveur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTangy, sweet peach jam balances the richness of these pan-fried pork chops inspired by California peach farmer David Mas Masumoto. Store the chops, marinade and all, in zip-top freezer bags to transport. The key to a good sear is simple: flip less. Let the crust caramelize before flipping to the other side. Feel free to swap the accompaniment out for your own favorite preserves, or try one of our favorites from best jams, jellies, and preserves.

www.saveur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pork Chops#Hot Oil#Jams#Skillet#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake Recipe

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
RecipesTODAY.com

Dylan's Grandmother's Potato Salad

I’m very particular with potato salad — and by particular, I mean plain. I don’t like anything tangy in my potato salad. This is actually my grandmother’s recipe and I always loved when she or my mom would make it. It’s just nostalgic and delicious and now I make it all summer long!
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Butterfinger Cheesecake Bars Recipe

These cheesecake bars have a flavorful graham crust, a rich cream cheese layer, and Butterfinger chunks in every sweet bite. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line an 8×8-inch baking dish with aluminum foil and lightly grease. Set aside. Pulse graham cracker sheets in a food processor until crumbly. Place...
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
Recipesrecipes.net

Louisiana Crunch Cake Recipe

This Louisiana crunch cake brings a delectable dessert made with cake flour and coconut flakes for a fluffy bite that’s drizzled with a rich glaze. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a tube pan. Sprinkle ¼ cup granulated sugar into the prepared tube pan. Roll the pan around, to...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Loaded Smashed Potato Skillet

Love potatoes? This skillet meal is the one for you!. I. Love. Potatoes. Baked, mashed, fried, hashed, boiled, and just about any other way to serve ’em, I love them all. That’s why I was so excited to try out today’s recipe. These loaded potatoes are like nothing I’ve had before – in a good way!
Rohnert Park, CAsonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
RecipesFox11online.com

Quick Unstuffed Peppers Skillet

1 can - (15 ounces ) diced tomatoes or fire roasted tomatoes with juice. Brown ground beef in a large skillet for about 5 minutes. Add olive oil. Saute the onions, garlic, and peppers for about 2-3 minutes. Season with Italian seasoning. garlic salt and pepper. Stir in the balsamic...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Rotisserie Chicken to Buy, Says Dietitian

If you're in a pinch and don't have time to cook an entire bird for your family or friends, a rotisserie chicken is both a convenient and inexpensive way to get protein on the table. However, like any prepared food, there are a few potential downsides, depending on where you're...
RecipesFox11online.com

Easy Meatball Soup

In a large saucepan or pot saute onion and garlic. Add prepared meatballs and beef broth to pot and cook 10 min. Add tomatoes, seasoning, pasta and frozen veggies. Simmer covered 15 minutes or until pasta is cooked.
Recipestastywoo.com

Piña Colada Cake Recipe

If you like the taste of pineapple and coconut – just like I do – then this quick Piña Colada cake is perfect for you! Very easy to prepare and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 box yellow cake mix. 1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained.
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Spicy Albondigas Soup Recipe

We love exploring different cultures through their cuisines, and our recipe developers are no different! Kristen Carli, a registered dietitian and recipe developer, lives in Arizona. Thanks to the proximity to Mexico, there are plenty of noticeable influences in the regional cuisine. Carli was inspired from the wide range of Mexican food available locally, and developed this spicy albondigas soup recipe, which she says is popular in the Southwest. According to Delighted Cooking, albondigas are meatballs with a distant history shared between Islamic cultures and Southern Europe. This Mexican rendition pops them into a soup for a deliciously satisfying meal.
RecipesPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

A simple, summertime potato salad

Summertime and potato salad go hand in hand for most cookouts, family meals and picnics. This simple potato salad is so creamy and super easy to throw together. 1/2 tsp (1g) sea salt, pepper (adjust to taste) ***. Directions …. Cut up red potatoes. In a large pot, add water...

Comments / 0

Community Policy