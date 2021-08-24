Skillet-Fried Pork Chops with Peach Jam
Tangy, sweet peach jam balances the richness of these pan-fried pork chops inspired by California peach farmer David Mas Masumoto. Store the chops, marinade and all, in zip-top freezer bags to transport. The key to a good sear is simple: flip less. Let the crust caramelize before flipping to the other side. Feel free to swap the accompaniment out for your own favorite preserves, or try one of our favorites from best jams, jellies, and preserves.www.saveur.com
