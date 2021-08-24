Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bonnie Raitt's version of Thing Called Love pales to his IMHO.

By jdubforwahoowa Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Sad, but he had a great life. Married to his wife for 57 years. -- Blah 08/24/2021 2:51PM. Great line in the John Hiatt song "Slow Turning"..."kids in the back seat.. -- Wahoowah 08/24/2021 1:35PM. Bonnie Raitt's version of Thing Called Love pales to his IMHO. ** -- jdubforwahoowa 08/24/2021...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
John Stones
Person
John Hiatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicnjarts.net

Bonnie Raitt: favorite songs from each album

As I’ve done before for Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder, I am currently sharing a song a day, on Facebook, from each Bonnie Raitt album in chronological order. I started with her self-titled 1971 debut album on Aug. 22, and should be done in just a few weeks (Raitt has not been as prolific as the artists I have previously done this for).
Musicloudersound.com

Rob Halford shares memories of meeting Bob Dylan: “Bob said ‘How’s Ozzy doing?’”

British metal gods Judas Priest took their unusual name from a Bob Dylan song, The Ballad Of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest, from Dylan’s 1967 album John Wesley Harding, and in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which celebrates the Birmingham band’s 50th anniversary, Priest frontman Rob Halford shares his memories of his one meeting with the legendary American singer-songwriter.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Bobby & Teddi Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Roll That Rock”

In Their Words: “‘Roll That Rock’ started as a collaboration between Billy Ray and I as writers. Then it became a collaboration of my wife Teddi Cyrus’ powerful vocals, Billy Ray’s undeniable sound, and me.” — Bobby Cyrus. “‘Roll That Rock’ is an inspiring and beautifully written song about the...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Wanda Jackson Says Farewell With One Final Album

In early 2017, Wanda Jackson showed up late to a scheduled writing session in Nashville with Angaleena Presley and Vanessa Olivarez. Jackson, then in her late Seventies, explained to her new co-writers that she’d fallen while getting off the plane from her native Oklahoma City and showed them some of the bruising on her legs and face. Presley showered the rockabilly legend with gratitude for making the trip despite her injuries, when, as Presley recalls, “the most shit-eating grin I’d ever seen billowed across her legendary face.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
Celebritiesmediafeed.org

30 facts about Elvis you probably never knew

Elvis Presley may have died 44 years ago this month, but you would never know it by looking at the data. According to the streaming service Spotify, he averages roughly 13 million listeners every month, thanks to the enduring popularity of such songs as “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and countless others.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy