Annette Frommer Interior Design Shortlisted for the 2021 SBID International Design Award

Today is a house tour with a designer who may not be a household name – yet – watch out for him on the next series of Interior Design Masters (as the judge for the hotel episode) but Guy Oliver is responsible for both the Claridges and Connaught Hotels. We interviewed him for the podcast and it’s such a wonderful episode as Guy is a born storyteller so if you like a good story but don’t normally listen to podcasts then this may be a good one to start with. As long as you keep this open nearby in case you need to look at a few pictures (and they’re in no particular order so no need to scroll up and down – anything relevant is in the captions). And to make it easy you can listen right here.