Annette Frommer Interior Design Shortlisted for the 2021 SBID International Design Award

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

RAMAT GAN, Israel (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The SBID International Design Awards finalists for 2021 have been revealed, boasting an impressive shortlist of award-worthy entries across Interior Design, Product Design and Fit-Out. Annette Frommer Interior Design studio is pleased to announce that it is among the impressive global design talents to have become a finalist in this year’s contest for its entry, Jerusalem Garden Apartment, in the Residential Apartment Over £1M category.

