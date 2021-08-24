Cancel
NFL

Transcripts: Ravens Tuesday Training Camp Transcripts

By Baltimore Ravens
baltimoreravens.com
 7 days ago

Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to see everybody. I appreciate everybody being here. [It was] a good day [and] a tough day in pads. [It was] hot, but the guys fought through it. [Their] legs are tired, so that's when you ramp up the focus, paying attention to detail [and] working on your technique – a lot can be gained from that. So, that's what the guys did a good job of. Now, we'll move onto the rest of the afternoon, and then the next day. What questions do you have?"

NFL
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFL

Ravens Start Roster Cuts With Four Moves

The Ravens have begun their process of getting down to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. Baltimore released wide receivers Devin Gray and Siaosi Mariner and terminated vested veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was officially placed on season-ending injured reserve. The Ravens signed Gray...
NFL

Transcripts: Joint Practices at Carolina Transcripts

Opening statement: "[It's] good to see everybody. [It's] good to have you guys with us – we appreciate it. [It was] a good practice, spirited [and] hard-fought. We got a lot out of it. We're really appreciative of the Panthers and [Panthers head] Coach [Matt] Rhule for allowing us to come down here and get some work in. We appreciate it, and we're ready to go look at the tape and try to learn from it."
NFL

With a turbulent start to training camp, how can the Ravens offense finish strong?

In 2019 the Baltimore Ravens had a healthy and productive training camp that emphasized getting their second year quarterback, Lamar Jackson, as many reps as possible. Following a lightning rod finish to the 2018 regular season and dramatic first round exit at the hands of the Los Angelos Chargers, the Ravens attacked their training camp head on. The result? A 14-2 record, the top seed in AFC for the first time in franchise history, the top point differential in the NFL and an unanimous MVP for their 22-year-old quarterback. The Ravens set a bevy of franchise records: longest win streak (12 games), most points scored (531), wins (14) among others.
NFL

Ravens Training Camp Notebook: Thin At Wide Receiver

The Ravens didn't have many of their wide receivers available at practice on Monday, Aug. 23. Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Marquise Brown, Deon Cain, Miles Boykin, and Michael Dereus did not participate in team drills. James Proche pulled up with an injury midway through practice, grabbing the lower part of...
NFL

Ravens Make Cuts to 53. Here's the Full List

The Ravens and teams across the NFL cut their rosters to 53 by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. The roster is by no means set. Players will be moved to injured reserve, others will be claimed off waivers and there will still be roster maneuvering over the next day or two.
NFL

Late for Work 8/27: Pundits Weigh in on Shaun Wade Trade

Shaun Wade Trade a Good Solution to 'Problem' of Great Depth at Cornerback. After the Ravens' win over the Carolina Panthers last week, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the team had some "very difficult" decisions to make regarding which of the promising, young defensive backs would make the 53-man roster.
NFL

News & Notes: Sammy Watkins Is Just Resting, Nothing Serious

There's no need to worry too much about wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Watkins hasn't practiced this week, raising concerns among fans about a player who has had trouble with nagging injuries over his career. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Watkins is OK. "It's not a serious injury,"...
NFL

Tyler Huntley Shows He's More Than Ready If Needed

Lamar Jackson saw Tyler Huntley's talent years ago, when they faced each other in an epic South Florida high school playoff game. Now Huntley is showing everyone. The question of whether Huntley is ready to be the Ravens' backup quarterback has been answered emphatically. Accounting for five touchdowns Saturday night, four with his arm and one with his legs, Huntley (24 for 33, 285 yards, 138.3 quarterback rating) led the Ravens to a 37-3 rout over Washington.
NFL

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. I know, the games don't count and it'll all be forgotten soon enough, but in my view, the fact that the Ravens have matched a record held by Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers adds some genuine shine to their 19-game preseason winning streak. Those guys were truly the real deal.
NFL

Lamar Jackson Plays One Series in Only Preseason Action

Lamar Jackson saw his first action of the preseason, although it was brief. Jackson started the preseason finale and played just one series, leading the Ravens on an 11-play, 65-yard drive before giving way to Tyler Huntley. Completing three of four passes for 29 yards, Jackson was sacked twice but...
NFL

With 20th Straight Win, Ravens Set NFL Preseason Record Convincingly

The Ravens made preseason history – convincingly. Building a 23-3 halftime lead, the Ravens rolled into the NFL record books by winning their 20th consecutive preseason game, 37-3, over Washington at FedExField. Baltimore's streak surpasses the 19 straight preseason games won by the Green Bay Packers (1959-62), coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi.

