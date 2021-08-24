Transcripts: Ravens Tuesday Training Camp Transcripts

Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to see everybody. I appreciate everybody being here. [It was] a good day [and] a tough day in pads. [It was] hot, but the guys fought through it. [Their] legs are tired, so that's when you ramp up the focus, paying attention to detail [and] working on your technique – a lot can be gained from that. So, that's what the guys did a good job of. Now, we'll move onto the rest of the afternoon, and then the next day. What questions do you have?"