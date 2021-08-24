SmithGeigerFATHOM Rebrands to VIVID ZERO | The SmithGeiger Group's creative division, FATHOM is now VIVID ZERO

After dropping the first volume of her personal series, Journey to the Center of Myself, Elohim has unveiled the second in the story. Los Angeles-based producer Elohim goes beyond the norm in the electronic music scene by telling personal stories through her music. Her powerful, persuasive vocals and energetic tunes bring her talent into the sunshine of those who listen. And beyond her beats, she’s not afraid to speak freely about mental health and share her shadows to bring light into dark moments when life gets challenging.