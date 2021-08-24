Cancel
Wildfires Are Not a Seasonal Problem. The Trauma Is Year-Round

By Jeff Goodell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fall of 2018, Paradise, California, a small town among the high, forested buttes at the northern end of the Central Valley, was a tinderbox. The hot summer had sucked the moisture out of the grass and the pine forest. Demon winds blew through the trees and canyons. Everyone knew that each day was a dance with the devil, that a stray spark or bolt of lightning could turn Paradise into an inferno. And they were right: On the morning of November 8th, a gust pulled a heavy electrical line from an old hook on a World War I-era transmission tower. The 143-pound, 115-kilovolt wire fell through the air, creating a bolt of electricity that zapped the old steel tower, raining droplets of molten metal down onto the dry grass.

