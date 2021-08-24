Cancel
Economy

RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband Received Top ISP Honors and Readers' Choice Awards

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternet, TV, and phone providers named leading ISPs across multiple categories in top-tier publications. RCN, Grande and Wave, award-winning providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services across the U.S., today announced its recognition as exemplary organizations in PCMag's 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards, PCMag’s 2021 Business Choice Awards, PCMag’s 2021 Fastest ISPs of 2021, and U.S. News & World Report’s Best Internet Service Providers of 2021 list.

San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

71 Organizations Win Prestigious Association for Talent Development BEST Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The Association for Talent Development (ATD) honored 71 organizations from around the globe with 2021 BEST Awards. Larsen & Toubro Technology Services, headquartered in Mumbai, India, won the first-place ranking. IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, TELUS, University Health, and Wipro Limited received ATD’s Best of...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Forcura Named 2021 SaaS Awards Winner In Healthcare Category

Forcura’s care coordination solution recognized in ‘Best SaaS Product for Healthcare/Pharmaceutical’ category. Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced it was recognized by the 2021 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards for its care coordination solution, which was named the winner of the ‘Best SaaS Product for Healthcare/Pharmaceutical’ category.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

RSG Media Launches RSG Media Metadata Management (R3M), A Standalone Product Information Management Tool Tailored to the Needs of Media & Entertainment

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. RSG Media Systems has announced the beta launch of R3M designed to enable Operators, Platforms, Programmers, and Studios to manage the metadata associated to their content assets in one place. The descriptive metadata about these assets has grown increasingly important with the explosion of OTT platforms competing for subscribers. These platforms rely on robust metadata to drive personalization and recommendations.
Vermont Statevtcng.com

Vermont firm, founder receives top awards

Charlotte-based public relations firm, Junapr, has been named one of the most innovative public relations and communications firms in the U.S. by industry insider PR News. The firm was awarded the 2022 Agency Elite Top 100 award at a virtual ceremony last week. Additionally, in July, PR News named founder...
BusinessSFGate

BDEX Named "Best Contact Database Company" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been named the “Best Contact Database Company” in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The highly respected program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.
Denton County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Stonepeak closes acquisition of Astound Broadband, operator for Grande Communications

Grande Communications, a Denton County cable, internet and phone provider, has changed ownership. Stonepeak, an investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, this week closed its previously announced $8.1 billion acquisition of Astound Broadband, the sixth largest U.S. cable operator in the United States, operating regional providers RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Woolpert's Jill Geboy Named to Ohio Aviation Association Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Woolpert’s Jill Geboy has been selected for a two-year term on the Ohio Aviation Association Board of Directors. Geboy has more than a decade of experience providing consulting services to aviation clients across North America. Geboy, an Ohio native who graduated from The Ohio...
Atlanta, GAMySanAntonio

Frazier & Deeter Named as an INSIDE Public Accounting 2021 Best of the Best Firm

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Frazier & Deeter, a Top 50 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, announced today that they have been named a 2021 Best of the Best Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). This is the 15th consecutive year that the firm has received this recognition, and the 17th time the firm has been included in the list of Best of the Best firms.
EntertainmentMySanAntonio

Matta Sur Complex in Santiago, Chile, Wins Prestigious Design Award from AIA New York State

MADRID (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. luis vidal + architects, an international architecture firm that offers responsible and quality designs in response to the urban and social challenges of the day, has been awarded by the American Institute of Architect New York State (AIANYS) a “Merit Award for Renovation and Adaptive Reuse” for its Matta Sur Community Center + CESFAM project.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is, until now. CVS just instituted new purchasing limits on one COVID-related product that a spokesperson said is the "top-selling item" at stores nationwide. Read on to find out what CVS is banning customers from buying up.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Internetmoney.com

The Government Is Giving Millions of Americans $50 a Month to Pay for Broadband Internet

Having trouble paying your internet bills during the pandemic? Let the government chip in. The Federal Communications Commission announced last week that about 5 million U.S. households have officially enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, an initiative that provides up to $50 a month to help cover the cost of internet and digital devices for certain Americans. Launched in May, the limited-time-only program is intended to give low-income households a discount on broadband bills as the COVID-19 crisis wears on.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Covid Is Now Affecting Oklahoma Water Supply

Since March of 2020, Covid-19 and the global pandemic have hit home for a lot of people around the world. I know my family has at least one major loss due to the disease, and the more mainstream infotaiment and social media pushes out wild conspiracy theories of the vaccine, the more inclined my family members are to not accepting it into their veins. From schools to churches, grocery stores to auto dealerships, coronavirus has affected a lot of random things. Here's a really odd tale of how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting Oklahoma water supplies.
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Is rural America becoming a new Confederacy?

What if the polarization of American politics and rise of right-wing populism in the Republican Party are a function of rural parts of the country becoming more like the historic South?. That is the surprising suggestion of Will Wilkinson in a fruitfully provocative Substack post. Wilkinson is something of an...

