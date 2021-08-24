RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband Received Top ISP Honors and Readers' Choice Awards
Internet, TV, and phone providers named leading ISPs across multiple categories in top-tier publications. RCN, Grande and Wave, award-winning providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services across the U.S., today announced its recognition as exemplary organizations in PCMag's 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards, PCMag’s 2021 Business Choice Awards, PCMag’s 2021 Fastest ISPs of 2021, and U.S. News & World Report’s Best Internet Service Providers of 2021 list.www.mysanantonio.com
