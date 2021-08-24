'Dexter' Team on Furthering the Father/Son Theme, Bringing Back Debra in 'Dexter: New Blood'

Maybe we've gotten too accustomed to reading into things when it comes to covering shows and getting as much intel on what they're all about as possible. So when it comes to showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood, we're getting a feeling that we're being distracted from something we're going to be hit with once the series premieres on November 7. First, Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine admitted that the cable network didn't do right by the series as it wrapped up its original run. Then we got our first look at Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) as Dexter's son, Harrison. And following that, Jennifer Carpenter confirmed that Deb will be her brother's new Dark Passenger. A lot to take in for a series that still has a little more than two months to go before it hits screens (though we can't shake his feeling it may drop sooner than that), and yet we remember Phillips past comments about breaking the internet again with this run without offering any more details. And then there's the following behind-the-scenes clip…