Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Dexter' Team on Furthering the Father/Son Theme, Bringing Back Debra in 'Dexter: New Blood'

By Danielle Turchiano
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the last eight years since Dexter Morgan faked his own death and went off the grid in Showtime’s serial killer drama, he has lived a “nomadic” existence according to star and executive producer Michael C. Hall. But when the continuation limited series, “Dexter: New Blood,” picks back up with him, he has settled down in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, N.Y. Only, he has settled down alone, having left his young son Harrison with his serial killer ex Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski).

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Person
James Remar
Person
Jamie Chung
Person
Michael C Hall
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Showtime#Variety Riverdale#Television Critics Assn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesCollider

'Dexter: New Blood' Set Image Reveals First Look at a Grown-Up Harrison

Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood production keeps moving at full speed, with a new set image that unites Dexter (Michael C. Hall) with his fully grown son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). The return of Dexter’s son was confirmed yesterday by showrunner Clyde Phillips, but so far, we didn’t have a clear look at what the teenage version of the character looked like.
TV Series/Film

Dexter: New Blood Will Give The Showtime Series A "Proper Finale," Says Network President

When we last saw Dexter, he was wearing the world's fakest beard and living as a lumberjack, or something like that. Series finales can't please everyone, but the "Dexter" series finale was a particularly egregious example. Even viewers who stuck with the show in its lesser final seasons were wondering what the hell the folks running the show were thinking. Now, the miniseries "Dexter: New Blood" will hopefully right the wrongs of the previous series finale and give everyone's favorite serial killer a better send-off.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter': How Jennifer Carpenter's Deb Will Return in 'New Blood' Revival

Dexter fans can rejoice knowing Deb (played by Jennifer Carpenter) will be playing some sort of role in Showtime's Dexter revival series, Dexter: New Blood. Variety reports that the character will play a major role in the upcoming update, which is shocking considering that she died in the original series finale. As a moral compass during his time away while on the run, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) recreates the memory of his dead sister Debra to communicate with as a voice of reason –– basically replacing his image of his adoptive father Harry (James Remar).
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Michael C. Hall Talks New Dexter Series

Dexter spoilers and updates tease that the revival of Dexter will bring a “starkly different” tone, look and story from the original TV series, according to Michael C. Hall, who plays the main role, Dexter Morgan. Dexter ran for eight years in Showtime. It followed the story of Dexter Morgan...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Jennifer Carpenter On Deborah Morgan Becoming Dexter’s Dark Passenger – TCA

Jennifer Carpenter makes her big return as Deborah Morgan in the Showtime limited series Dexter: New Blood where she’s taken over the role as her brother’s Dark Passenger in the premiere episode. The continuation of the series is set to premiere on November 7. What does that mean for Dexter’s (Michael C. Hall) deceased father Harry (James Remar), who was the original voice in the serial killer’s head? “I love the concept of the Dark Passenger and being invited into Dexter’s psyche,” Carpenter revealed Tuesday during Showtime’s TCA presentation for the drama. “I feel like sometimes the Dark Passenger and the passenger...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9: Should we get updates on old characters in ‘New Blood’?

If you’ve heard a few things about Dexter season 9 already, then you probably know that the show is moving far away from Miami. The new series (entitled Dexter: New Blood) is going to be set in the fictional New York community of Iron Lake. There are a lot of new inhabitants there, and so far as we can tell, Dexter Morgan is going to be alone. (Sure, we know that Jennifer Carpenter is returning as Deb, but that character died in the series finale.)
TV SeriesComicBook

Dexter: New Blood Star Jennifer Carpenter Says Debra Isn't a Ghost in New Season

It was previously confirmed that Jennifer Carpenter would appear in Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, reprising her role of Debra Morgan, Dexter's sister, despite having died in the season eight finale of the show. Speaking during the show's Television Critics Association panel today the actress was able finally speak about making her return, noting that the version of Deb we'll see in the series isn't a ghost but "more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter...[She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him].” She won't be the only spectre either though as John Lithgow's Trinity Killer will also appear.
TV SeriesComicBook

Dexter: New Blood Confirms His Son Harrison Will Return

It's been confirmed that the next season of Dexter, entitled Dexter: New Blood will be bringing back Dexter Morgan's son, Harrison - something the showrunners previously teased. Harrison will now be a teenage boy in the updated timeline of the series and will be played by Jack Alcott (The Blacklist, The Good Lord Bird). During the TCA press tour this week, Dexter: New Blood showrunner Clyde Phillips stated that "you can’t do a show about 'Dexter’ without including the theme of fathers and sons." Phillips went on to set up how Harrison Morgan will return in New Blood, saying, "His son has always thought he was dead and then found out he was alive and has a great resentment."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Did Showtime Just Reveal Dexter & Harrison Father/Son Reunion?

Wow, kids sure do grow up fast! Don't believe me? Then check out the new preview image that was released for showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood. The image drp comes only hours after Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine admitted at Tuesday's Television Critics Association press tour that the cable network didn't do right by the series as it wrapped up its original run. We're guessing that might explain the surprising preview from earlier today, because if that actually is Dexter's son Harrison in the image below? Well, then the show's been playing naughty because the actor in the picture is named Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) and he was listed as someone named "Randall" who has a "meaningful encounter" with Dexter when his casting was first announced.
TV SeriesCollider

'Dexter: New Blood' Will Reunite Father and Son With the Return of Harrison, Showrunner Clyde Phillips Reveals

It's safe to say that fans have been waiting a long time for Dexter to finally get the swan song the series deserved — and a new revival on Showtime titled Dexter: New Blood, which reunites star Michael C. Hall with showrunner Clyde Phillips, aims to do just that. When the show held its panel via virtual press conference at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, it was clear that getting a chance to do things over again was on everyone's mind, with an emphasis on the overarching theme of "fathers and sons," per Phillips.
MoviesMovieMaker

Pig is Lovely; The Clinton-Sopranos Connection; a Dexter Confession

Pig is a very different Nicholas Cage film, and The Matrix, The Sopranos, and the Clinton scandal are all back for more. Plus: Showtime finally admits Dexter didn’t end well. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. But First: If you like this newsletter, can you tell a friend? And ask...
TV SeriesCollider

Michael C. Hall on ‘John and the Hole’ and How the New Season of ‘Dexter’ Is "Starkly Different"

From director Pascual Sisto and writer Nicolás Giacobone, the dramatic thriller John and the Hole tells the story of a 13-year-old who decides to hold his family captive in a bunker he discovers in the woods. While his affluent parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga) come to terms with the fact that they’re not getting out of the deep hole on their own, John (Charlie Shotwell) uses his time alone to do whatever he wants with his newfound freedom from responsibility.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dexter BTS Video: New Blood Will Be "Satisfying" and "Controversial"

Maybe we've gotten too accustomed to reading into things when it comes to covering shows and getting as much intel on what they're all about as possible. So when it comes to showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood, we're getting a feeling that we're being distracted from something we're going to be hit with once the series premieres on November 7. First, Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine admitted that the cable network didn't do right by the series as it wrapped up its original run. Then we got our first look at Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) as Dexter's son, Harrison. And following that, Jennifer Carpenter confirmed that Deb will be her brother's new Dark Passenger. A lot to take in for a series that still has a little more than two months to go before it hits screens (though we can't shake his feeling it may drop sooner than that), and yet we remember Phillips past comments about breaking the internet again with this run without offering any more details. And then there's the following behind-the-scenes clip…

Comments / 0

Community Policy