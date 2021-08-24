Cancel
SAE International Publishes Recommended Practice for Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicle Safe Battery Testing

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

SAE J2464™ Guides the Approach to Electric Vehicle Battery Abuse. SAE International today released SAE J2464™: Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicle Rechargeable Energy Storage System (RESS) Safety and Abuse Testing, a revised recommended practice for establishing safe battery systems. Originating in 1999 when the industry recognized the need for safety and abuse testing of battery systems in the mobility sector, the revised J2464 recommended practice expands to focus on electric and hybrid electric vehicles, establishing an important milestone in the advancement of battery systems and electric vehicles.

Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Charging systems for electric trucks put to the test

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Reducing those emissions requires a significant shift away from gasoline- and diesel-fueled internal combustion engines to electric motors powered by renewable sources. That shift will include medium- and heavy-duty trucks, workhorses of the economy that move goods...
Carspv-magazine.com

Electric vehicle race heats up

Battery electric vehicles (EVs) will be the dominant form of road transport by 2050, accounting for 56% of all vehicle sales that year. Our research indicates that in 2050, we will see 875 million electric passenger vehicles, 70 million electric commercial vehicles, and 5 million fuel cell vehicles on the roads. This brings the grand total of zero-emissions vehicles in operation to 950 million by mid-century.
CarsGood News Network

German Company Makes Concrete to Charge Electric Vehicles From Roads With 95% Efficiency and Low Cost

Indiana could be the first state in the Union to have a wireless charging road that tops up your electric vehicle as you drive along it. As the 21st century rolls on, we’ve all had those one or two moments where we see some new technology and the pace of innovation really comes home to roost in our heads, normally with some recollection of Star Wars or Star Trek.
CarsPosted by
dot.LA

dot.LA Explains: Electric Vehicles' Charging Challenges

Electric vehicles have the potential to cut carbon emissions and clear the way for significant progress in meeting California and the U.S.'s climate goals. And now that California will require all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035, interest is growing and EV companies jockey for dominance. But a number of obstacles, particularly charging, may impact how quickly these vehicles are adopted by consumers.
Carsinsideevs.com

Chevrolet Bolt EV And Bolt EUV Production Temporarily Halted

General Motors has a serious $1.8 billion battery recall problem that severely hit the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV models. The production of both cars has been temporarily stopped (initially, due to the global chip shortage, but now mostly because of the battery recall). The company has to...
Economyelectrek.co

VW subsidiary MAN announces transition from diesel to all-electric trucks and buses starting in 2024

MAN Truck and Bus, a commercial subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, has announced it will wean its fleet’s dependency on diesel fuel in favor of all-electric powertrains, beginning in 2024. MAN currently offers a few electrified versions of trucks, vans, and buses, but it will focus further on electric commercial vehicles under the pressure of VW. Can it do so quickly enough?
Engineeringelectrek.co

LG Energy Solution to host ‘Battery Innovation Contest’ for $150k annual prize

LG Energy Solution is looking to universities and research institutes around the world to help push the next generation of battery technologies forward in the form of a contest. Its international “Battery Innovation Contest” (BIC) will be hosted by LG Energy Solution with open entries through September. The contest is open to all topics pertaining to batteries, and the winner will receive a prize up to $150,000 annually for continued R&D.
Worldtheiet.org

Funding boost for EV battery with range of internal combustion engine

The UK government has announced £91.7m funding for green automotive engineering projects, including electric vehicle (EV) batteries with range similar to internal combustion engines and batteries which can charge in as little as 12 minutes. The funding covers four projects and is awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre’s R&D competition,...
Economyinvesting.com

QuantumScape vs. Panasonic: Which Electric Vehicle Battery Stock is a Better Buy?

Because EVs are expected to dominate the automotive market eventually, the demand for EV batteries is also expected to rise significantly. Consequently, EV battery stocks QuantumScape (QS) and Panasonic (OTC:PCRFY) could see increasing demand for their products. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.California-based development-stage company QuantumScape Corporation (QS) develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY) is a Japan-based electronics company that operates through four segments: Appliance; Eco Solutions; Connected Solutions; and Automotive and Industrial Systems. Its offerings include automotive-use batteries, refrigerators, and industrial motors and sensors.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Electric Vehicle Battery Startup Ample Raises $140 Million

(Reuters) - Ample, a San Francisco-based developer of swappable electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has raised $140 million in a new funding round, the company said on Thursday. The company has developed a battery for EVs and an automated process for quickly swapping out depleted batteries for newly charged packs, according to founders Khaled Hassounah and John de Souza.
Businessutilitydive.com

UL, Hyundai to partner on evaluation of EV batteries for energy storage

Safety science company UL is partnering with Hyundai Motor Company on a project to explore the safe deployment of used electric vehicle batteries for stationary energy storage. Under a memorandum of understanding signed in July, the two companies will collaborate on safety testing, assessments and a North American demonstration project...
TechnologyTechSpot

Sakuu's 3D printed solid state battery could be a boon for electric vehicles

Something to look forward to: Solid-state batteries are still nebulous outside of the lab. Still, automakers are scrambling to be the first in the race to build the first electric car to take advantage of the added energy density and better safety when compared to lithium-ion designs. To that end, they're investing in companies like QuantumScape, Solid Power, and Sakuu to develop manufacturing techniques that either build on existing approaches or rely on new additive manufacturing technology.
Santa Clara, CAthedesertreview.com

Hybridization and Electric Vehicle Segments to Boost Global Powertrain Industry, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Internal combustion engines face more competition from electrified powertrains following stricter emission norms. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the global powertrain industry finds that electric vehicles are gaining in popularity against the dominant internal combustion engines (ICE) segment. As governments push for a carbon-neutral economy, lowering emissions will be key, with powertrain electrification playing a vital role. Light vehicle (LV) sales worldwide are estimated to reach 80.2 million units in 2021 from 74.6 million units in 2020, growing at 7.5%. Mild hybridization will continue to be the fastest-growing trend in the short to medium term, ahead of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).
IndustryTire Business

Fisher: Electric trucks drive commercial fleet changes

For the past several years, commercial fleets have been looking at and evaluating electric trucks seriously. In the last decade, every traditional, commercial truck OEM as well as new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have been working feverishly to develop commercial electric vehicles from Class 1 up to Class 8. You...
EconomyEETimes.com

Ample Attracts Investment for EV Battery Swapping

Battery swapping as a means of facilitating electric vehicle charging is gaining currency. San Francisco-based Ample, which employs modular battery swapping to optimize electric vehicles charging, announced a $160 million funding round led by Moore Strategic Ventures. The cash infusion will be used to expand Ample’s operations in the U.S. and beyond, with an emphasis on harnessing solar and wind power to recharge EV batteries.

