SAE International Publishes Recommended Practice for Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicle Safe Battery Testing
SAE J2464™ Guides the Approach to Electric Vehicle Battery Abuse. SAE International today released SAE J2464™: Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicle Rechargeable Energy Storage System (RESS) Safety and Abuse Testing, a revised recommended practice for establishing safe battery systems. Originating in 1999 when the industry recognized the need for safety and abuse testing of battery systems in the mobility sector, the revised J2464 recommended practice expands to focus on electric and hybrid electric vehicles, establishing an important milestone in the advancement of battery systems and electric vehicles.www.mysanantonio.com
