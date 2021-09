Two men killed by a train in North Carolina were mourning their brother who died in the same spot. Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, went to the railway crossing in Charlotte at around 5.10am on Tuesday to remember their brother Baltazar Tiquiram Us, 27, who had been killed there when his pickup truck was hit by a light-rail train a week earlier. They were walking north down the southbound tracks in the early morning when they were hit and killed by a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) Lynx train in the same spot as their sibling....