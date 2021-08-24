Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Who can believe legendary singer and songwriter Sting is 69 years old? The heartthrob rocker, who is also the father of the gorgeous Mickey Sumner, certainly isn't slowing down on producing music. According to Showbiz 411, Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, is about to spring a new album on his ardent fans. The story goes that he was touring his Broadway show "The Last Ship" when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. So, he used the six weeks that the show was unexpectedly anchored to start writing a new album called "The Bridge."