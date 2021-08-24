Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

WINFertility Announces the Addition of Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy to its Medical Advisory Board

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

GREENWICH, Conn. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. WINFertility (WIN), the nation’s leading fertility benefits management company with the largest portfolio of employer clients, announces the addition of board-certified reproductive endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy, M.D. to WIN’s Medical Advisory Board. WINFertility’s Medical Advisory Board is composed of leading academic and community-based reproductive endocrinologists who empower WIN’s mission to provide clients and patients access to the most up-to-date clinical recommendations and highest quality clinical outcomes for their family-building journey. Dr. Jenna McCarthy will also actively contribute to clinical oversight of the WINFertility Quality Assurance Program.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Education#Medical Advisory Board#Prweb#Ivfmd#Ms#Rx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated pregnant woman is fighting for life in hospital with Covid after finding it impossible to get a jab appointment - amid calls for mums-to-be to get priority vaccines

A pregnant woman who was unable to get a Pfizer vaccine is fighting for her life in hospital after catching Covid-19. The woman, who is 24 weeks pregnant, is in the intensive care unit at Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital, amid reports she had tried but failed to book a vaccine appointment before being struck with the virus.
Houston, TXstthom.edu

UST Announces Founding Members of McNair Center’s New Advisory Board

George Joseph is a people person who has an eye for spotting business opportunities. Recovering from addiction issues and ready for a fresh start, Joseph came to Houston from Louisiana in 1983 to work as a licensed chemical dependency counselor for a recovery center. Long story short, he wound up buying his financially distressed employer, the Right Step, in 1994. Joseph’s business savvy put things right, and he sold that operation in 2012. A few years later, he founded Positive Recovery Centers, an addiction treatment facility with locations across Texas.
Women's HealthPosted by
AL.com

Seven pregnant women at UAB on ventilator with COVID

UAB hospital is seeing record numbers of pregnant women hospitalized for COVID-19 as the delta variant spreads rapidly in Alabama. “Truly, we’ve never had this number of pregnant women in my ICU,” said Dr. Steve Stigler, director of UAB Hospital’s Medical Intensive Care Unit in a statement Friday. There were...
InstagramMySanAntonio

BCEN's Flight and Ground Transport Nurse Role Study Underlines Unique Aspects of the Two Emergency Nursing Specialties

OAK BROOK, Ill. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The latest transport nursing role delineation study (RDS) conducted by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) and its examination development partner PSI Services LLC underlines the unique aspects of the flight and critical care ground transport nursing specialties — and was used to develop, for the first time, separate exam content outlines for BCEN’s Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN) and Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN) certification programs.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceScientist

Immunologist Thomas Hodge Dies of COVID-19 at 69

Immunologist and virologist Thomas Hodge III died on July 31 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 69. According to The Washington Post, Hodge was medically ineligible to be vaccinated against the disease. Born and raised in Gainesville, Georgia, Hodge graduated from Emory University in nearby Atlanta in 1974, where...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

Could COVID-19 become endemic? An expert explains what that means

Experts predict that SARS-CoV-2 is likely to become endemic. An immunologist explains what this means and what it might look like. Duration of vaccine protection, social contact and transmissibility will play key roles in the timeline of a shift from pandemic to endemic. With much of the world still susceptible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy