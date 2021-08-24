Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

John Grindrod: My classrooms are always with me

By Editorials
Lima News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of a lifetime, a person who wants to work and is compelled to work generally will hold many different positions from his senior-in-high-school years to the really senior years. However, there will always be that primary job, the one used to bring home the bacon and raise a family.

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Serling
Person
Bill Clark
Person
John Grindrod
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Lcc#Miami University#Antioch College#St Marys Memorial#Medicare#The Lima News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationspectrumnews1.com

Teachers prep classroom for students' return

She describes the feeling as almost surreal. “Everything with the pandemic has been so unknown just right now preparing and knowing that students are coming back on Wednesday, it's just exciting,” says Jagger. After a year of virtual and hybrid school, Ms. Jaggers is ready for full time traditional teaching...
EducationAlestle

OPINION: Cursive should always be taught in the classroom

From signatures to just having basic calligraphy skills, comprehensive cursive writing is still an important thing to teach children. Though it’s a common myth that schools no longer teach cursive, the truth is that it just doesn’t have to be included in the curriculum in many schools around the country.
Educationdefendernetwork.com

Many Black parents choosing homeschooling in pandemic

In the pandemic-related “mass exodus” from public schools, it’s younger students, mainly kindergarteners, who are opting into other forms of schooling. Across the country, more than 340,000 kindergarten-aged students, about 9%, haven’t enrolled in public school. According to a New York Times analysis of government data, the steepest drops in enrollment came in elementary-aged students, while enrollment actually increased in high school grade levels.
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

LETTER: School board

Mr. Grossman bats one out of five in his assertions in a letter to the editor. The one thing he got right was that USD 453 superintendent Dr. Roth’s salary is in the top 10% of superintendent salaries in Kansas. I was in the room when Dr. Roth gave his guidance to the various building principals in March 2020 when COVID shut down the schools. He was then and continues to be a solid decision maker in very difficult situations and I can think of no better example of true leadership in a civilian environment. I value him greatly. I have known eight different superintendents since I came to Leavenworth in 1983, and Dr. Roth is the best one to date.
Laurel, MSleader-call.com

BACK TO SCHOOL

Thursday and Friday, students headed back to class at Laurel and Jones County schools for the start of the 2021-’22 school year. “We are excited about the start of school and are looking forward to a great school year,” Jones County Schools Superintendent Tommy Parker said. Laurel School District students...
Kossuth County, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Meet the New Teachers

Editor’s note: Here are profiles on some of this year’s new teachers in the Kossuth County area. The Advance submits questions to all of the new instructors in the area each new school year, but it is up the teachers to respond if they so choose. We thank those who decided to share their insights.
Kidsfamilyeducation.com

How Parents Can Support Kids Starting High School This Fall

Starting high school is an exciting time in your child’s life. The transition from middle school to the big campus involves new teachers, new friends, and an abundance of new school activities, including clubs, electives, sports teams, and musical organizations. A child’s high school career can significantly impact their future....
EducationTopeka Capital-Journal

Seaman students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade must wear masks, which are recommended for older students.

Students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth attending Seaman Unified School District 345 schools will be required to wear masks when classes start for the fall semester. Educators and staff members in those classrooms will follow the same mask protocols. Exceptions will be made for medical and behavioral reasons. Masks won't be required outdoors.
EducationPosted by
The Atlantic

The 1 Thing Teachers Can Do to Protect Students

The American public-education system exists at the intersection of E pluribus unum and “in loco parentis,” and is built on the understanding that an educated populace is integral to a functioning democracy. As teachers, we sacrifice bits of our freedom in service of this cause because we care, rhetorically and literally, for our students. We were fingerprinted and subjected to background checks and a tuberculosis test to get hired. We regularly give personal time to plan lessons, grade assignments, and meet with students and families; we come in early and stay late to support students with extra needs or packed schedules. We have counseled many students through fights with parents, breakups with significant (and not-so-significant) others, the college-application process, and job decisions.
EducationTechnician Online

Students Speak: FDOC

The first day of classes for the Fall 2021 semester came after almost a full year of online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year of many changes and during a time where people are still facing many hardships and mixed emotions, Technician took to the streets of NCSU to see how students feel on this day.
CharitiesSterling Journal-Advocate

Community helps schools shine

Last week, Teri and Steve Meier led a prayer walk around each of the RE-1 Valley Schools. During their walk, they noticed that an overgrowth of weeds had taken over at the front of each building. So, they organized a group of Steve’s employees at Bank of Colorado, along with friends, and set out to clean things up before open house events at several schools and just in time for the start of school this week.
Waynesboro, PAWaynesboro Record-Herald

'Our staff is doing a great job' WASD starts 2021-22 school year

For students, it’s that time of year again for hitting the books and studying hard for exams. For the Waynesboro Area School District, things are off to a good start since returning to the classrooms on Aug. 25. “Things are going fairly well, there are always little snags here and...
High Schoolwiartonecho.com

‘That old building’: The Wingham High School

The Wingham High School started classes on Sept. 4, 1906 when 111 students crammed into three rooms of the old public school eagerly anticipating their first day of instruction. From this modest beginning, the Wingham High School – now known as F. E. Madill Secondary School, became world famous in 2013 when one of its graduates, Alice Laidlaw Munro, won the Nobel Prize for Literature.
Lima, OHLima News

Shawnee High School open house

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee High School will hold an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the high school, 3333 Zurmehly Drive, Lima. Parents can meet with teachers in their students’ classrooms, learn about classroom materials and academic expectations for the school year.
Mental Healthcommonwealthmagazine.org

I have anxiety – mixed with optimism – as students return to my classroom

NEXT WEEK I will be back in my classroom welcoming a new batch of sixth graders to the new school year. In some ways, this end of summer period reminds me of the uncertainty and anxiety of last summer, but this time things are different. I have a swirling knot of sometimes contradictory emotions about this return to school — anxiety for myself and my students’ wellbeing in a time marked by the Delta variant, relief that school will be back full time and students won’t be isolated at home as many of them were in 2020, and an acceptance that things will be unpredictable. Here are some of the things weighing on my mind as I set up my classroom.
Lima, OHLima News

Lima schools alumni Hall of Fame tickets on sale

LIMA — Tickets are on sale for the Lima schools alumni hall of fame banquet, which will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the commons area of Lima Senior High School, 1 Spartan Way, Lima. This year’s inductees are: Dr. Melvin Glover, class of ’94; Dr. Jeremy...
Educationnhpbs.org

8/25/2021 - Back to School Fall 2021

Returning to in-person learning for the third school year impacted by COVID-19 is posing a lot of questions about how educators and parents are planning to navigate these complicated times. NH Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut joins #TSWI host Melanie Plenda to discuss back to school guidance.
Lima, OHLima News

Rhodes to see $161K for safety upgrades

LIMA — Rhodes State College will receive $161,200 to upgrade its campus security, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The college is one of 27 college campuses selected for the Campus Safety Grant Program, a $5 million grant fund launched by the Ohio School Safety Center this year to improve security on college campuses.
Boston, MABC Heights

How to Get Back Into the Groove of the “Normal” BC Experience

After what has felt like decades of mania and uncertainty, there is a huge sense of joy and excitement surrounding the day everyone has been waiting for—Aug. 30. Boston College’s upperclassmen are welcoming a return to what they have always known as the “normal” scene at BC, while sophomores and freshmen are looking forward to seeing the true life of the University. For both those who have experienced it before and those who have not, here are some tricks and tips that I’ve found to be helpful in navigating typical life at BC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy