Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cameyo Introduces Secure Cloud Tunneling to Further Reduce the Attack Surface for Remote & Hybrid Work Without VPNs

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cameyo Extends Its Commitment to Zero Trust Security with New Capabilities & Achieves ISO 27001 Certification. Cameyo, the company that provides simple and secure Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) for any Digital Workspace, today announced Secure Cloud Tunneling, a new technology that provides greater protection for organizations enabling remote & hybrid work by eliminating the need to open ports in their firewall - a practice that can increase exposure to hackers and ransomware. Cameyo's Secure Cloud Tunneling expands upon its native Zero Trust security architecture and continues Cameyo's tradition of providing the most secure access to business-critical applications on any device while reducing the attack surface for any organization with remote & hybrid workers.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Access#Security Company#Vpn#Vad#Digital Workspace#Secure Cloud Tunneling#Zero Trust#Iso 27001 Certification#Enterprise Strategy Group#Ur Penn#Kaspersky#Check Point 2021#Palo Alto Networks#Cto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google issues another security threat warning - fourth time in two months

Google Chrome has more than 2 billion users worldwide. This does make the browser a significant target of hackers and other cybercriminals, and unfortunately, the security features aren’t always enough to keep users safe. Just this weekend, the tech giant issued its fourth urgent update in two months. I feel that now might be the time to start looking at safer browsers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Creating a hybrid blueprint for endpoint security

Imagine that a senior employee’s laptop is stolen. Are the security precautions you have in place today sufficient to stop the thief from extracting valuable information and credentials from the device?. Digital transformation and the changing workplace are shining a light on two intersecting trends: the variety and volume of...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Verizon, Equinix automate enterprise cloud connections

Verizon expanded a partnership with data centre giant Equinix to bolster its software-defined interconnect (SDI) product, a move meant to automate cloud connectivity for the operator’s enterprise and public sector customers. The partnership will enable organisations to connect their multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and Ethernet-based networks to hundreds of cloud,...
Technologyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Remote Workers Duck Security Rules

More than half of employees who work remotely are deliberately ignoring or working around security policies put in place by their company, according to new research. The insider threat was unearthed during a recent survey of IT and cybersecurity professionals across industries conducted by identity platform Axiad when putting together its 2021 Remote Workforce Security Report.
ComputersInfoworld

How cloud services get built today

The “open source business model” has been obvious for some time: It’s called cloud. But obvious in theory doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull off in practice. As software luminary Tim Bray once said, “The qualities that make people great at carving high-value [open source] software out of nothingness aren’t necessarily the ones that make them good at operations.” He’s correct, but it’s also true that during the past few years open source companies have become exceptionally good at cloud operations.
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to use chaos engineering in Microsoft Azure

Complex systems need to be resilient, and we need to use tools like chaos engineering to ensure that resilience. Learn about Azure Chaos Studio. Cloud-native applications aren't the monoliths of old, fitting neatly into client-server or three-tier categories. They're now a conglomeration of services, mixing your code and platform tools, designed to manage and control errors and to scale around the world.
Public Safetythefastmode.com

Ransomware: How Data Centers Can Be the Best Ally to an Enterprise Featured

Recent ransomware disruptions have had significant implications for all enterprises. The Colonial Pipeline attack caused shortages in gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel that gripped East Coast businesses. A more recent attack, over the Independence Day holiday, was mounted by a Russian-language group that calls itself REvil, an abbreviation of “ransomware...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Things that are easy to miss in the race towards hybrid working and the cloud

The mega-trend towards hybrid working and cloud migration seems unstoppable. But customer service organizations could find their wheels come off if they fail to address a hazardous twist in the transformation journey. For many businesses, switching to the cloud makes sense on multiple levels. On-premises kit is seen as expensive...
SoftwareZDNet

AWS introduces Amazon MemoryDB for Redis

Amazon Web Services, which already offers a portfolio of 15 databases, is now releasing one more. Amazon MemoryDB for Redis is a real-time database implementation that is based in part on the open source Redis platform, but adds durability and persistence. AWS positions this as targeted for customers who require a full-blown database service rather than a cache for Redis based on the assumption that the use cases will be quite different.
TechnologyWebProNews

Microsoft’s Azure Government Top Secret Now Available

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Azure Government Top Secret, in the company’s bid to gain more government contracts. Government contracts are some of the most lucrative contracts for tech companies, including cloud providers. Needless to say, however, combining cloud options with classified and top secret information presents very unique challenges. At one point, Amazon had a clear lead, being the only company to have achieved the Pentagon’s Impact Level 6 certification. Microsoft closed that gap in late 2019, and has been accelerating its efforts to get government cloud contracts ever since.
TechnologyZDNet

Rockspace mesh Wi-Fi system review: Connect over 5GHz

I liked the ease of setting up the Rockspace mesh system when I reviewed it in 2020, so I was interested to take a look at Rockspace's tri-and whole-home mesh Wi-FI. A mesh Wi-Fi is a set of multiple devices, called nodes, that work as one system to blend your home Wi-Fi coverage to ensure even coverage across all areas. Your standard modem router broadcasts its signal from its location -- meaning that, in some areas of your home, WI-Fi coverage can be less than optimal. Having a mesh system will ensure that all areas of your home receive a good strong signal.
Technologycisco.com

Threat Protection: The REvil Ransomware

The REvil ransomware family has been in the news due to its involvement in high-profile incidents, such as the JBS cyberattack and the Kaseya supply chain attack. Yet this threat carries a much more storied history, with varying functionality from one campaign to the next. The threat actors behind REvil...
BusinessZDNet

Lumen extends private cloud services to the edge

Lumen Technologies on Thursday announced it's bringing fully-managed private cloud services to its edge platform. The new Lumen Edge Private Cloud is designed for customers that want the benefits of a cloud platform combined with the security and low latency of an edge-based solution. The new service includes compute, storage,...
Businessthefastmode.com

Hybrid Cloud Provider Otava Acquires NewCloud Networks

Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired cloud services provider NewCloud Networks. The acquisition of NewCloud bolsters Otava's solutions portfolio, adds a nationwide 10Gb network and adds to Otava's geographic footprint for a total of eighteen cloud nodes available worldwide. The deal increases Otava's employee count by approximately a third, and brings a growing base of enterprise and channel customers.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Best VPNs for Privacy and Security on the Dark Web

Don't worry! We got Five. When using Dark Web or Tor Browser, you go through malicious Onion exit nodes instead of the World Wide Web. These kinds of browsers require specialized software, authorization, and configuration to access websites. Unfortunately, not every VPN is capable of securing onion nodes except some powerful ones.
SoftwareIT Jungle

Public Cloud Dreams Becoming A Reality for IBM i Users

For years, IBM i professionals have looked on as their X86 colleagues moved data and applications to the cloud, where they take advantage of sophisticated analytics and AI offerings, while they dutifully tend to their Power Systems boxes, as they have for years. But with IBM i runtimes in at least two public clouds (and possibly more in the works), IBM i shops are finally starting to realize their public cloud dreams.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Disable Windows 11 Bloatware With This New System Tool

The first unofficial optimization tool for Windows 11 is already here. ThisIsWin11 allows you to customize many of Windows 11's settings all from one app. Instead of hunting down each setting yourself through the control panel, settings app or other tools. You can do things such as disable Microsoft Teams, disable PowerThrottling, adjust visual effects for best performance, and change windows to dark mode all from the software.

Comments / 0

Community Policy