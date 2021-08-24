Cancel
Shawnee, OK

Darrell Ray Smith

Shawnee News-Star
 9 days ago

Shawnee - Darrell Ray Smith, 62 was born in Perryton, Texas April 22, 1959. He went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Darrell is survived by his wife Kimberly of the home, his father Darrell C. Smith of Tecumseh, brother Bill and Pam Smith of Tecumseh, Nephew Jeremy Smith, Niece Danica Smith, daughter Pamela Wiggins and husband Jason of Oklahoma, son Patrick Keenan of Tennessee, 3 grandchildren Lindsi, Shelbi, and Issac Muzny.

www.news-star.com

