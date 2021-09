Shipping rates are hovering near multi-year highs, driven by a strong global economic recovery and rising demand. Analysts expect high rates and continuing demand to drive the industry’s growth for the rest of the year. Consequently, we think popular shipping stocks Genco (GNK), Navios Maritime (NMM), Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA), and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) should deliver solid upside in the coming months. So, let’s evaluate these names a little more closely.The rising demand for commodities amid fast-paced global macroeconomic recovery has resulted in high demand for shipping. Container shipping rates have rallied to record highs in the second quarter of 2021 and are expected to remain at lofty levels for the rest of the year.