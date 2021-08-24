TraknProtect Appoints Larry Birnbaum to Board of Advisors

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. TechnoMile, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower companies to pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract, today announced the additions of Ravi Aiyer as its new vice president of engineering, and Shayne Forsyth as its new vice president of marketing. These hires, along with the recent appointment of Kevin Brancato as senior vice president of product strategy, represent a strategic focus on adding seasoned leaders who enhance the company’s ability to advance its best-in-class cloud platform, serve its rapidly growing client base and accelerate growth. TechnoMile recently announced new funding partnerships with both K1 Investment Management and Bridge Bank’s Technology Banking Group, which have powered the company’s hiring surge.