TraknProtect Appoints Larry Birnbaum to Board of Advisors
CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. TraknProtect, a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, is honored to announce the appointment of Larry Birnbaum to the company’s Board of Advisors. An industry veteran with over 30 years of hospitality and IT experience, Birnbaum will provide TraknProtect executive leadership with his unique technical expertise and sales leadership as the company continues to grow and scale its global market presence and develop new solutions that lead to safer, more efficient and profitable hotel operations.www.mysanantonio.com
