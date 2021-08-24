Cancel
Chi Phi to Streamline Chapter Management with Chapterspot and Billhighway's greekbill Platform

TROY, Mich. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Billhighway|greekbill, an industry-leading financial services duo dedicated to multi-chapter organizations, are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Chi Phi Fraternity (Chi Phi). Chi Phi will optimize chapter financial and member-management workflows with the seamless integration of Billhighway’s greekbill financial platform and ChapterSpot’s innovative database technology.

