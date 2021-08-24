RxBenefits Survey: Nearly Half of Americans (49%) Have Experienced Challenges Obtaining Specialty Medications

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Incentives like lottery tickets and free beer have been offered to get people vaccinated, but, still, a sizeable number of people won’t get the shot. As COVID-19 numbers rise again, there’s a higher risk for hospitalization, which comes with an exorbitant cost for care. All this contributes to another risk to unvaccinated workers. Some employers have already begun to implement mandates for employers to get the vaccine, but down the road, these unvaccinated workers could pay more for their health insurance than those who have gotten the shot.