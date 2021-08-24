Cancel
RxBenefits Survey: Nearly Half of Americans (49%) Have Experienced Challenges Obtaining Specialty Medications

 7 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Today, RxBenefits, the employee benefits industry’s first and only technology-enabled pharmacy benefits optimizer (PBO), announced results of a new survey designed to better understand consumer use of specialty medications -- as defined as high-cost prescription medications prescribed by a physician used to treat complex, chronic conditions -- as well as preferences around Rx coverage via an employer-sponsored benefits plan. The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of RxBenefits between June 24-28, 2021, among 2,013 adults ages 18+.

