Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Frontline Mobile Learning Hits Its Stride According to Axonify Usage Data

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

More Company-wide Mobile Device Engagement Means More People Training and at Higher Frequencies. As more organizations introduce mobile devices on the frontline, employees are seizing the opportunity to develop their knowledge and skill, says Axonify. Their data shows that, the more mobile-friendly training is provided, the more employees participate. For example, customers with 75 percent of their training accessed via mobile device also saw 15 percent higher participation. Not only did more employees engage in training, but they also returned more often with 10 percent higher frequency. The results were even greater for companies with 100% mobile training: 20 percent higher participation and 15 percent higher frequency.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Devices#Mobile Technology#The Frontline#Axonify Usage Data#Kroger#Pos#Zebra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

The Kroger Family of Companies Launches Fresh Start Nationwide Training Initiative with Axonify to Further Invest in Frontline Associates

WATERLOO, Ontario (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Axonify, a leader in frontline employee training, and The Kroger Family of Companies, America’s largest grocery retailer, today announced the launch of Fresh Start with Axonify, a new personalized training program to support greater associate engagement and retention. Utilizing Axonify’s modern learning platform, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to invest in the development of its nearly half a million associates, helping them to feel more knowledgeable and connected to goals of the organization.
SoftwarePosted by
Ladders

30 companies switching to long-term remote work

During the coronavirus pandemic, the transition to working from home was fast and furious for a lot of organizations. But, many companies are now figuring out that permanent remote work is the future of work—pandemic or not. Below are 30 companies that have switched to long-term remote work, along with...
Retailmartechseries.com

The Future of Retail is More Personalized and More Digital, According to Appnovation Research

Consumer expectations of retailers and the shopping experience have dramatically shifted, altering the digital landscape for the post-COVID future of retail brands. According to Appnovation’s latest consumer research, Digital Innovation for the Experience Economy: Retail, over 70% of North American consumers agree that digital technologies have made their shopping experiences more convenient, but only 1 in 5 rate the current experience offered by retailers as ‘Excellent’. This suggests that the majority of people believe there is room for retailers to improve the customer experience (CX), particularly as it relates to ecommerce.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

TDS V-Receptionist Enables Super Enterprises to More Safely and Efficiently Welcome Visitors Across Global Locations

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- TDS, a leading provider of smart workplace products including visitor management, life safety and access control software solutions, today announced V-Receptionist, a virtual-receptionist solution for more safely and efficiently managing visitors to multiple locations across a super enterprise. TDS V-Receptionist enhances visitor experience, reduces administrative burden and costs, and futureproofs and standardizes an organization’s approach to front-of-house reception across all of its global locations.
Internetalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jobs and Services On-Demand Platform Launches in Support of Small to Medium-Size Businesses and Solopreneur Communities with Services to Offer

Online Platform Wage Hits 100,000 Monthly Active Users and Raises Initial Pre-Seed Capital to Support Growth. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / A new company is trailblazing how gig workers and solopreneurs find and secure work with the launch of the Wage app, an on-demand jobs, and services platform with 100,000 users and growing. Wage allows users to post any task and find an experienced professional to get the job done, from landscape professionals and handypersons to dog walkers and computer repair services. The Chicago-based startup promises to become a go-to marketplace for solopreneurs nationwide, serving all verticals as the gig economy shows signs of becoming the new working-class norm.
TechnologyBBC

40 million T-Mobile customers hit by US data breach

More than 40 million T-Mobile customers have been hit by a US data breach, the company has admitted. It blamed the breach on a "highly sophisticated cyberattack". It said it is "taking immediate steps to help protect all of the individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack". The...
Technologyimore.com

T-Mobile confirms someone accessed its servers, unsure any personal data was stolen

Carrier T-Mobile has confirmed that unauthorized access to data on its servers did occur. The company hasn't confirmed that personal data was stolen during the attack. Following the news that T-Mobile was the victim of a data breach that saw personal data appear on the black market, the carrier has now released a statement. That statement confirms that someone did have access to data that they shouldn't have, but T-Mobile isn't sure that any of it was personal.
Technologykiss951.com

T-Mobile Confirms Customer Data Was Hacked

T-Mobile is finally – officially – confirming millions of their customers’ personal information was exposed this week in a security breach. As you may have heard earlier this week, the telecommunications company was hacked, but they’ve been quiet about the details. Now they’re calling the cyberattack highly sophisticated. As reported...
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

This Short Networking Technology Survey Will Help Us Create Valuable Content

Over the past decade, and with exponential growth over the past year throughout the pandemic, the AV technology installed in various environments has increasingly been connected to the network. Whether it be a presentation systems, digital signage displays, telephony becoming VoIP, or any number of sensors and scanners collecting data...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Shelf.io raises $52.5M for its AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform

Startup Shelf.io today announced that it has raised $52.5 million in funding after quadrupling sales of its enterprise knowledge management platform over the preceding year. Shelf.io, officially Gemshelf Inc., says its platform can help companies’ employees find answers to work-related questions faster. The software uses an artificial intelligence engine the startup calls MerlinAI to scan the knowledge bases, customer databases and other systems where a company stores information related to its business. From there, MerlinAI automatically identifies the specific piece of information needed to answer an employee’s question.
SoftwareInternational Business Times

7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Rising Fast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.
Technologyhomenewshere.com

Locus Robotics Reaches Half-a-Billion Units Picked Milestone

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced they have surpassed the half-a-billion-units-picked milestone. This new achievement was attained just 94 days after Locus reached their 400M level. "Reaching our half-billion pick milestone this quickly...
SoftwareTimes Union

Pulseway takes end-user IT support to the next-level with the launch of Client Portal, a smart self-service and self-remediation platform

DUBLIN (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology, today announced the launch of its innovative, next-generation end-user support platform, Pulseway Client Portal. Pulseway continues to prove its value to the industry as an innovative and disruptive RMM provider with a laser focus on efficiency and productivity of IT professionals by bringing a leading-edge support platform to empower end-users to immediately resolve their own IT issues without waiting for a technician to become free. This not only reduces pressure on support and IT teams, enabling them to focus on more crucial tasks and issues, it increases end user satisfaction.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data Collection in Machine Learning Products

When I’ve just started my path in data science everything was about accurate modeling for me. But quickly I realized that to provide real value, models can’t exist in a vacuum. I was missing important aspects of data to get reasonable performance, it wasn’t very clear how users react to model outcomes. So I’ve started to collect examples from the products that I thought or knew were ML-powered, to understand the ways different companies collect their data to address these questions. In this post, I want to share some of the cases I’ve gathered, mostly from consumer-facing products, and what problems they solve for data scientists and product managers working on data-powered products.
Technologymartechseries.com

Mobility Data Collaborative Publishes Mobility Data Sharing Tool and Resources

Transportation-tailored Assessment Tool for Privacy-minded Mobility Data Sharing Between Organizations. The Mobility Data Collaborative (MDC), a multi-sector forum of leading mobility partners, in collaboration with the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF), released a set of resources to support transparent and accountable decision making about how and when to share mobility data between organizations. The collective effort provides an actionable, useful tool allowing organizations to adequately assess privacy risks in their information sharing processes.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

LabArchives User Growth Grows at Record Pace Through the Pandemic

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. LabArchives™, the leading research data management SaaS application platform, has seen a trend of acceleration in growth in the past 18 months. Usage of LabArchives has increased more than 30% so far this year, which also constitutes a 50% increase over the same period from two years ago. More than 600 organizations around the world use LabArchives to manage their laboratory research data and document their findings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy