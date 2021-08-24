Frontline Mobile Learning Hits Its Stride According to Axonify Usage Data

More Company-wide Mobile Device Engagement Means More People Training and at Higher Frequencies. As more organizations introduce mobile devices on the frontline, employees are seizing the opportunity to develop their knowledge and skill, says Axonify. Their data shows that, the more mobile-friendly training is provided, the more employees participate. For example, customers with 75 percent of their training accessed via mobile device also saw 15 percent higher participation. Not only did more employees engage in training, but they also returned more often with 10 percent higher frequency. The results were even greater for companies with 100% mobile training: 20 percent higher participation and 15 percent higher frequency.