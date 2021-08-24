Cancel
Sha’Carri Richardson Talks About Her Stunning Upset

By Gina Cook
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 7 days ago
Well, I gotta be honest. It took me a few days to grapple with the shocking loss of Olympic hopeful Sha'Carri Richardson, Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic Track and Field Meet. I had some business to take care of that day, but I remember rushing home, because I didn't want to miss the highly anticipated race. The Richardson's showdown against the Tokyo Olympic podium, was the race everyone tuned-in to see. As Sports Illustrated put it, the 100-meter race answered the big "what if," to how things would've gone down had Richardson not been suspended. We got our answer! The same women who won in Tokyo, won again!

