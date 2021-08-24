US health officials recommend diabetes screenings begin at age 35

Common, serious, costly, manageable, preventable are some of the words associated with diabetes if you live in Kentucky. According to the 2020 Kentucky Diabetes Fact Sheet from 2000 to 2018, diagnosed diabetes in Kentucky adults has doubled from 6.5% (198,052) to 13.7% (464,456 or 1 in 7). Kentucky ranks 8th highest in the U.S. for diabetes prevalence (Nationwide median 10.5%). An estimated 158,200 adult have diabetes but are undiagnosed. Diabetes can be associated with complications such as heart, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, lower-limb amputations and ketoacidosis. These can reduce length and quality of life. Diabetes costs Kentucky $5.16 billion in total medical expenditures, lost work and wages (2017). Much of diabetes-related sickness and death can be prevented, delayed or reduced. Diabetes self-management education and support, appropriate self-care and other risk reduction and behavior change strategies are also critical to manage diabetes and avoid complication.