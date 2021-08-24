Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns; Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Johns, northeastern Putnam and east central Clay Counties through 500 PM EDT At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sawgrass to near Picolata. Movement was south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, World Golf Village, Bostwick, Federal Point, Nocatee, Durbin, Picolata and Bakersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bostwick, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
County
Clay County, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#Coastal Duval#Coastal St Johns#Eastern Clay#Eastern Putnam#Inland St Johns#Western Clay#Federal Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden digs in with fervent defense of Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Tuesday offered a full-throated defense of his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, saying the 20-year war was no longer serving the national interest of the United States. Biden said it was the “unanimous recommendation” of his national security team and military commanders to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy