College Sports

Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC announce historic alliance. Here’s what it means

By Jon Wilner
The Spokesman-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC on Tuesday formally unveiled their informal but highly-anticipated alliance with lofty goals but few details. Created in the aftermath of the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma – and with rumors swirling of additional realignment and poaching within the Power Five – the three conference commissioners “felt a responsibility to stabilize a volatile environment,” ACC boss Jim Phillips said.

