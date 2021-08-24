Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC announce historic alliance. Here’s what it means
The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC on Tuesday formally unveiled their informal but highly-anticipated alliance with lofty goals but few details. Created in the aftermath of the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma – and with rumors swirling of additional realignment and poaching within the Power Five – the three conference commissioners “felt a responsibility to stabilize a volatile environment,” ACC boss Jim Phillips said.www.spokesman.com
Comments / 0