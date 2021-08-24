My ex boyfriend is charged with first degree kidnapping against me, do I need to get an attorney or just shown up to court?

Eric Coronet Cruz, 29, was arrested today on a warrant that was issued after his ex-girlfriend filed a sworn complaint. According to the complaint, the victim picked up Cruz on August 21 after he requested a ride to the 1700 block of NE 8th Avenue. The two had recently broken up after living together in a relationship. After the victim picked Cruz up, the two got some food, but before they got to the destination address, Cruz allegedly pulled out a handgun and refused to be taken there. He demanded that the victim let him drive the car, but she initially refused to let him. She stopped the car near a gas station on NE 23rd Avenue, and Cruz got in the back seat and allegedly ordered her at gunpoint to get in the front passenger seat. Cruz then allegedly got in the driver’s seat and began driving the car while keeping the victim at gunpoint.