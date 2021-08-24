Cancel
Public Safety

My ex boyfriend is charged with first degree kidnapping against me, do I need to get an attorney or just shown up to court?

Asked in Thomasville, NC
 8 days ago

You can get an attorney but that person would be for advice only. They would have no standing in Court. I have advised people in your situation so they knew the process and felt like they were being heard. I practice in Davidson County, and if you would like to contact me, I will be happy to talk to you for free about the stages of a case and what is going on, but understand that there is no place for me in the courtroom.

