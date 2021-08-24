My ex boyfriend is charged with first degree kidnapping against me, do I need to get an attorney or just shown up to court?
You can get an attorney but that person would be for advice only. They would have no standing in Court. I have advised people in your situation so they knew the process and felt like they were being heard. I practice in Davidson County, and if you would like to contact me, I will be happy to talk to you for free about the stages of a case and what is going on, but understand that there is no place for me in the courtroom.avvo.com
