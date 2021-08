With her round cheeks, Summer Reign McMullen was born a healthy baby on July 27. Her 30-year-old mother, Kristen, smiled at the pink bundle cradled in her tattooed arms. That was the last time she would hold her daughter. Two pictures and a couple of minutes later, she was taken to the ICU, where she died more than a week later from covid-19 in a hospital in Brevard County, Fla.