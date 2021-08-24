Sister companies look to create joint headquarters in Zionsville
A pair of sister companies have expressed interest in creating a joint headquarters in Zionsville’s Creekside Corporate Park. Indianapolis-based Allies Collective consists of Charitable Allies and Allies 4 Good. The former offers legal services to nonprofits, and the latter offers marketing, consulting, accounting and fundraising services. Charitable Allies CEO and founder Zachary Kester said the collective serves 880 nonprofits in 48 states. He said the firms typically serve nonprofits that operate on less than $10 million in annual revenue.www.youarecurrent.com
