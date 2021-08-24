Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Loony to retire and transition to coaching, NYSL’s Revan says he’s a free agent

By Tanner Wooten
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the 2021 Call of Duty League season just ended a few days ago, rostermania is in full swing—and the coaching carousel is just behind it. Former Seattle Surge player Loony, most well known for his three-year stint with Rise Nation from Black Ops III through the end of CoD: WWII, announced today that he’s stepping away from playing competitively and hoping to transition to a coaching role ahead of the 2022 season.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Carousel#Cod#Seattle Surge#Nysl#Rise Nation#Cwl#Subliners#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Vikings Signed A New Running Back On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cut Tight End In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a loaded roster that many believe can win the Super Bowl again this year. Unfortunately, one standout player won’t get to be a part of it anymore. According to reports, the Buccaneers are releasing tight end Tanner Hudson ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Hudson...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Morning

After six years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, backup quarterback Ryan Griffin is being released. The Bucs have completely reshaped their quarterback room in recent years. Last year, the team let Jameis Winston walk, bringing in the legendary Tom Brady. The gambit immediately paid dividends. Brady led the team to a surprising Super Bowl win in 2020-21.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Announce Decision On Quarterback Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen landed in the ideal situation when the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their roster earlier this month. Rosen had been with the San Francisco 49ers for the majority of the preseason. They released him because of the overflow of depth they currently have at the position. It didn’t take long for the Falcons to pull the trigger.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Have Reportedly Released Veteran Running Back

The New Orleans Saints are doing their best to trim their roster down to 53 players this Tuesday morning. Moments ago, the front office released veteran running back Devonta Freeman. Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowl running back, signed with the Saints at the start of training camp with the hope...
NFLBleacher Report

Bucs' Tom Brady Says He'll Retire If He's Not a 'Championship-Level Quarterback'

There's not exactly much precedent for 44-year-old quarterbacks coming off their seventh career Super Bowl title, but Tom Brady provided something of a timeline to when he may retire. "I'll know when the time's right," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller said in Peter King's Football Morning in America column. "If...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Agent Rips Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'He's a Narcissist ... He Plays GM Like a Fan'

A survey of NFL agents about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who also serves as the team's general manager, generated a wide range of feedback. "Jerry needs to get his ass out of the way. He's a narcissist," one agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic for an article released Wednesday. "He's also a great businessman. Stay in your lane. He plays GM like a fan."

Comments / 0

Community Policy