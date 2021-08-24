Loony to retire and transition to coaching, NYSL’s Revan says he’s a free agent
While the 2021 Call of Duty League season just ended a few days ago, rostermania is in full swing—and the coaching carousel is just behind it. Former Seattle Surge player Loony, most well known for his three-year stint with Rise Nation from Black Ops III through the end of CoD: WWII, announced today that he’s stepping away from playing competitively and hoping to transition to a coaching role ahead of the 2022 season.dotesports.com
