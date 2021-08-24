Cancel
New Forza Horizon 5 gameplay trailer and custom controller unveiled at Gamescom

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
The Xbox @ Gamescom 2021 live stream saw Microsoft put Forza Horizon 5 in pole position, ahead of its release on November 9.

We got 8-minutes of new gameplay – which you can see below – a closer look at some new cars (including the cover cars) and the unveiling of a special, Forza-themed translucent Xbox Wireless Controller.

The trailer shows the cover cars, the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, in full flow. The former is the first to feature Formula 1 hybrid technology, while the Bronco is “primed to deliver rugged, off-roading across Mexico’s vast terrain like those amazing jungles and deserts.”

When playing on the next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, racers will benefit from raytracing in Forzavista, which promises “a new level of material response and reflections, that are more like what you’d see with your eyes in real-life.”

Here’s the first 8-minutes of gameplay, which showcases the rich and varied Mexican setting in as much glorious detail as the vehicles themselves.

As for that slick, limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller, the colourful but translucent design is inspired by the fireworks at the in-game Horizon festival. Those snapping up the pad will also get exclusive DLC for a “Forza edition car” and a “victory emote.”

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft says: “The controller features a first-ever transparent yellow finish, with a custom-coloured, visible rumble motor and lighting effects that play off the Xbox button. The controller includes textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, and custom bottom and side dimple patterned grips inspired by perforated style performance car steering wheels.”

Both the controller and the game are available to pre-order now, ahead of the release date of November 9.

Elsewhere at Gamescom, Microsoft announced Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available on consoles, while there was a host of Game Pass news. Still no Halo Infinite release date, mind.

