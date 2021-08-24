Cancel
More Employer Vaccine Mandates Are Coming After Pfizer's Full Approval

By Dan Clark
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe percentage of employers planning to mandate COVID-19 vaccines has doubled since January, Littler Mendelson found. Many employers are still strongly urging employees to get the vaccine instead of requiring it. Company culture and fears of employee pushback are still a concern at many companies. An increasing number of companies...

Medical & BiotechWashington Post

The false claim that the fully-approved Pfizer vaccine lacks liability protection

“The little trick that they have done here: They have issued two separate letters for two separate vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine which is currently available is still under emergency use authorization and it still has the liability shield … The product that’s licensed … it’s called Comirnaty. … that’s the one that liability waiver will no longer apply to.”
Medical & BiotechSmithonian

Why the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Called Comirnaty

On August 23, Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine was granted official approval for use in individuals 16 years of age and older by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With official FDA approval, the company was allowed to start marketing the vaccine with an official name, Comirnaty. Pronounced koe-mir'na-tee, the...
Public HealthGoLocalProv

Can I Ask Employees About Their COVID-19 Vaccination Status?

This question is becoming increasingly common as we start to transition toward our “new normal.” Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to individuals, employers are questioning whether to mandate the vaccination. The answer is not a straightforward one; there are many moving parts. How do we break it down?
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Biogen provides free Aduhelm as U.S. clinics await Medicare payment

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) is providing its controversial and expensive new Alzheimer's drug free of charge for some patients amid slow claim reviews by Medicare, according to sources familiar with the situation, including a doctor treating patients with the drug. The development underscores the division among doctors...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Number of Employers Mandating Covid Vaccine Expected to Surge

By the fourth quarter of the year, 52% of U.S. employers could have some type of Covid-19 vaccine requirement in the workplace, advisory firm Willis Towers Watson said Wednesday. The findings were based on an Aug. 18-25 survey of 961 U.S. employers. Potential vaccine mandates ranged from requiring vaccinations for...
Industrybloomberglaw.com

Delta Workers Getting Vaccines to Avoid Fines, Top Lawyer Says

Delta has seen ‘five-fold increase’ in workers getting jabs. saw about “a five-fold increase” of workers receiving Covid vaccinations after the second-biggest U.S. airline said last week it would impose a $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees. The carrier was one of the first major corporations to take such a...
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Claim that the first COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available is misleading

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty. Despite the validity of this approval process, many people are still unconvinced that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. In the podcast and video show “War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who claims he invented mRNA technology, claimed that the "mainstream media is lying" and suggested that the vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available under emergency use authorization. Malone said that the FDA only approved the "BioNTech" vaccine and that vaccine is different from the "Pfizer" one. He's reiterated this point on Twitter. "I should clarify my title - the FDA authorization is for the BioNtech product (Comirnaty), NOT Pfizer." We rate this claim as very misleading. The F.D.A. announcement clearly states that the "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine" has been approved. The approval does not distinguish a separate vaccine other than the one developed by the joint partnership of Pfizer and BioNtech. The vaccine approved is the same formula as the one that's been shown to be safe for adults and has been taken by millions under the EUA. The only difference is that the approved vaccine will be marketed as the brand "Comirnaty." Pfizer has stated, "The FDA-approved COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series."
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA OKs third dose for Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced a plan to offer the US general public a third shot of either Pfizer/BioNTech’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines from 20 September. The switch from previous guidance comes after a rise in the highly transmissible Delta variant. The US is already administering a third dose to immunocompromised people, with Israel also rolling out a third dose. Many European countries plan to offer a third dose to vulnerable groups.
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.

