Ames, IA

Pride crosswalks, an effort to 'make all people feel welcome in Ames' get a touch-up

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intersection of Fifth Street and Douglas Avenue will be a little brighter this week after the repainting of the LGBTQ+ pride crosswalks. The intersection near downtown closed 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and was set to reopen at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release, as the city crews repainted the crosswalks, which represent a minority-inclusive pride rainbow, gender non-binary pride and transgender pride.

