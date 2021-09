Sadly, there is a big red flag regarding the direction of Virginia’s redistricting commission: “The panel voted to allow itself to consider past voting patterns — which show where Democrats and Republicans might be concentrated — as well as the home address of incumbent lawmakers when devising the boundaries.” Those considerations are precisely what should not be included. With fairly drawn maps, any candidate for office has an equal chance of winning. Why should we design a system to protect the job of an incumbent or the power of a political party?