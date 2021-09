For DWG KIA, 2020 Summer was when it all began for them. It was the split when they lifted the LCK championship trophy for the first time. No one really expected them to perform so well, because in the 2020 Spring, they were only a 4th place team. Due to their success, DWG KIA’s coaching staff naturally received much attention; one person that caught the attention of many was Yang “Daeny” Dae-in, because he was a pro gamer in a totally different game title.