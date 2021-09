While I wouldn't say things are back to normal, we are inching closer toward it in terms of college football. Units are even able to practice together again! That is something Penn State did very little of last year, and it showed. Also, fans will return to stadiums across the country as opposed to just in the south. All in all, no matter your opinion of the current climate with Delta Variant, it'll be good to see toe meet leather this weekend if nothing other than to escape for a brief period of time.