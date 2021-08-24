Cancel
Jaguars Waive Former Steelers OL Derwin Gray On Tuesday

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars had an interesting name on their list of waived players on Tuesday and it will be interesting to see if the Pittsburgh Steelers have any interest in him. We have made the following roster moves:. Waived OL Derwin Gray, CB Jameson Houston, and DT Kenny Randall. —...

NFLNBC Sports

Titans put Harold Landry on COVID list, claim Derwin Gray

The Titans placed another player on their COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday. Edge rusher Harold Landry has joined four of his teammates on the list. Head coach Mike Vrabel announced he tested positive earlier this week. Landry’s time on the list will be determined by whether or not he had...
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Jaguars waive Derwin Gray, Jameson Houston, Kenny Randall

Underlying the stunning news on Tuesday that the Jaguars have lost rookie running back Travis Etienne for the season was three more roster cuts, offensive guard Derwin Gray, cornerback Jameson Houston and defensive end Kenny Randall. The moves got to the roster down to 80 by Tuesday’s deadline. The Jaguars...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares Honest Admission On Tim Tebow’s Release

The Tim Tebow Era with the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t last long. Tebow was released earlier today when the Jags cut down from 90 to 85 players. Overall, Tebow was with the organization just shy of three full months and appeared in only one preseason game. However, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman thinks it was enough time for his presence to be felt.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLtheScore

10 NFL veterans at risk of being cut

There will be a mass exodus of players over the next week as NFL clubs trim down to a 53-man roster. Teams must reduce their personnel to 85 players by Tuesday before finalizing their squad Aug. 31. Past credentials don't matter in a cutthroat business such as the NFL, leaving numerous proven players at risk of receiving a pink slip.
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Vikings Are Big Losers In the Gardner Minshew Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the offseason with major questions at the quarterback position. With Jalen Hurts ability as an NFL starter in question, the Eagles looked to find a solid contingency plan behind him. Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens were brought in but their preseason performance did nothing to win the backup quarterback job.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR waived by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins drafted former Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But, they also had another former Alabama receiver on the roster — Robert Foster. Foster had been playing well this preseason, but on Tuesday, the Dolphins announced they were waiving Foster...

