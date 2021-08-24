Wednesday School Forecast: Temps in the 90s, but will feel more like 100
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a hot day, it stays warm and muggy Tuesday night. Expect a few clouds with lows in the lower 70s. Heat and humidity linger Wednesday. Our summertime sub-tropical Bermuda high is squeezing back into the Carolinas. The southerly flow will put temperatures back into the lower 90s, feeling closer to 100 degrees. Some showers/ storms will bubble up late afternoon/ evening. Any storms will be widely scattered, and capable of heavy rain and lightning. Storms should collapse by sunset.www.fox46.com
Comments / 0