Wednesday School Forecast: Temps in the 90s, but will feel more like 100

fox46.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a hot day, it stays warm and muggy Tuesday night. Expect a few clouds with lows in the lower 70s. Heat and humidity linger Wednesday. Our summertime sub-tropical Bermuda high is squeezing back into the Carolinas. The southerly flow will put temperatures back into the lower 90s, feeling closer to 100 degrees. Some showers/ storms will bubble up late afternoon/ evening. Any storms will be widely scattered, and capable of heavy rain and lightning. Storms should collapse by sunset.

Charlotte, NC

Ida approaches Carolinas late Tuesday and into Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – As a cold front combines with the remnants of Ida, moisture will be increasing over our area the next couple of days. This will keep Tuesday on the cloudy side, but with temps still topping out close to 90. Most of the rain holds off...
Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Wednesday forecast

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.

