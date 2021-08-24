How volatile was 2020 for contractors? Deltek’s survey tells us

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. It may only be a matter of time before artificial intelligence technologies become relatively common in workplaces. But that prospect raises concerns ranging from privacy to possible bias and much more. Hodan Omaar thinks public sector employers can help solve some of those concerns by becoming responsible early adopters of AI for workforce decisions. She is a policy analyst at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation’s Center for Data Innovation, and the author of a new paper on AI in the workplace. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about it.