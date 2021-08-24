How volatile was 2020 for contractors? Deltek’s survey tells us
Feast or famine—that was how many government contractors described 2020. Between the pandemic, pivoting to remote work and dealing with the uncertainty of the entire year, Deltek’s 12th annual Clarity Government Contracting Industry Survey offered more clarity into the volatile year that was, and provides in-depth details on how vendors say they dealt with, survived, and, for some, thrived during the pandemic year of 2020.federalnewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0