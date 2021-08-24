‘Willing to host a refugee family, reach out’; Airbnb announced they will provide 20,000 Afghan refugees free temporary housing globally
The home rental company, Airbnb, announced Tuesday that they will provide 20,000 Afghan refugees free temporary housing globally after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. The organization’s charitable arm, Airbnb.org, said that the cost of accommodating those fleeing the country will be covered with money from Airbnb as well as its Chief Executive Brian Chesky.www.masslive.com
