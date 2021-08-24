Smith Ford Levelland hosting a Meet the Bronco event, Aug. 27-30

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Smith Ford Levelland:. Smith Ford Levelland is hosting a three-day Meet the Bronco event in our Levelland Showroom (2483 E. Hwy 114, Levelland, TX) on August 27, August 28, and August 30. Over a year after they were revealed, we finally have a full size, 4-door Bronco on display! Visit our showroom to take an up-close look at a 4-door Bronco First Edition, as well a Bronco Sport. Outside, we’ll have a 4-door Bronco WildTrak available for road tests.