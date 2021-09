Gatlinburg is one of my favorite places to visit. I love it because you can do so much. If you're wanting a fun touristy trip where you can walk around and check out sights as well as Ripley's Museums and Aquarium you can do just that. Or if you're wanting a more low-key less "people-y" vacation you can rent a cabin and spend your time hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. There are endless possibilities of things to do.