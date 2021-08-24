Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

NCDOT: More Than 9M pounds of roadside litter collected this year

By Press Release
Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNZ1K_0bbe4aYw00
NCDOT file

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 9 million pounds of litter from roadsides and are on pace to exceed the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.

“In North Carolina, we take great pride in our natural resources, but we all have to be vigilant to keep our state beautiful,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “We may break a record for the amount of litter we pick up along roadsides this year, but we must keep that momentum going. Everyone should do their part to help us keep North Carolina roads clean.”

Boyette encouraged everyone to get involved in the 2021 Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 11-25. To sign up for the litter sweep, go here. To learn more about the litter sweep, visit the the program’s webpage.

NCDOT officials estimate that in the late fall the agency and its partners will break the 2019 record of 10.5 million pounds collected.

NCDOT’s litter management programs are multifaceted. The department makes use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide. NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. NCDOT is also proud to partner with the more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.

If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.

Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Litter#Ncdot#Volunteers#Littering#Ncdot#Swat A Litterbug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Richmond County, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: FEMA

HAMLET — Nearly 30 years ago, 25 people lost their lives in the worst industrial disaster in North Carolina history: the Imperial Foods fire. Richmond County awarded more than $45K in emergency food and shelter funds. ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department...
Pinehurst, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

FirstHealth: Know where to go for COVID-19 testing

PINEHURST — With the increase in COVID-19 cases, the demand for testing is on the rise. FirstHealth emergency departments are seeing an increase in patients coming to the emergency department for COVID-19 testing. “We encourage people to contact their primary care provider, local health department or a FirstHealth Convenient Care...
Council, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Lumber River Council of Governments, member counties' broadband demand study response deadline extended to Sept. 17

PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments in conjunction with its members Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties, and the municipalities therein have been working on a broadband (internet access) demand study aimed at improving broadband availability within the five-county region. The public’s input tool into the study...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Lake Tillery

RALEIGH — Tomorrow, Aug. 24, Duke Energy is installing new powerlines across Lake Tillery. The project is a large and dangerous undertaking and public safety is a priority. Wildlife law enforcement officers from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will be controlling the area by boat patrol. Boaters are advised to expect delays at Highway 27 and Garrison Bridge.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: polticians

RALEIGH — A new Civitas Poll of 600 likely voters conducted between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16 produced one of the more interesting survey results in recent memory. That’s according to John Locke Foundation senior political analyst Mitch Kokai, who discussed the poll results with JLF president and chief strategy officer Donald Bryson on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy