What Is the Milk Crate Challenge? The Social Media Craze Actually Poses Some Serious Health Risks

Potential consequences include head, neck, and abdominal injuries, as well as bone fractures. Social media has seen its fair share of challenges over the years. There was the one where people snorted condoms up their nose, the one where people took large amounts of Benadryl to "trip," and the one where people ate food with its packaging still on. Now we have the one where people try to walk on stacks of milk crates—and you can't go on social media without seeing jokes, memes, and videos about it.