Kanye West built a replica of his boyhood home for his show last week at Soldier Field because the city denied him permission to move the real thing. The city’s Buildings Department explained it like this: “Moving a home in Chicago is a very technical process that requires structural engineer reports and multiple city permits. The request to move the house at 7815 S. South Shore Dr. was denied last week because no permit application had been received to excavate and move the vacant property which is also in Demolition Court.”