High-Performance Computing (HPC): Technology Trends

By GlobalData Thematic Research
power-technology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnologies such as edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) can broaden the capabilities of HPC and deliver high-performing processing power to various sectors. Listed below are the key technology trends impacting the high-performance computing theme, as identified by GlobalData. AI. The collection of vast amounts of data by the devices...

ComputersTechRepublic

Expert: Now is the time to prepare for the quantum computing revolution

Though quantum computing is likely five to 10 years away, waiting until it happens will put your organization behind. Don't play catch-up later. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Christopher Savoie, CEO and co-founder of Zapata Computing, a quantum application company, about the future of quantum computing. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Invest In Now? 4 Names To Know

Should Investors Be Buying These Top Quantum Computing Stocks This Week?. If you have been keeping up with the latest stock market news, chances are, you’ve heard of quantum computing stocks. For the most part, it is an up-and-coming industry in the field of tech today. This is mainly thanks to quantum computers offering computational power that is 100 million times faster than regular computers today. In detail, this difference in performance stems from the core operating components within both machines. Namely, quantum computers rely on qubits, while regular computers still process data in terms of 1’s and 0’s. Because of all this, some are considering quantum computing the latest frontier in the tech world now.
ComputersNew Scientist

Using microwave beams could let quantum computers be small but mighty

Quantum computers tend to be labyrinthine machines the size of a fridge with large tangles of control and cooling systems. This complexity is a huge hurdle to scaling up processor power to tackle harder problems. But researchers have finally proved that a decades-old theory to simplify silicon quantum processors can work, potentially paving the way for vastly more powerful devices.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Top 8 AI and Machine Learning Frameworks for Beginners

All that you ‘need-to-know’ about AI and ML algorithms. The concept of Artificial Intelligence has been around since the first half of the 20th century. In 1950's, when a young mathematician Alan Turing explored the possibility of existence of artificial intelligence mathematically. 70 years later, today, we trust AI to drive us safely, book restaurants for us, detect presence of cancer cells.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Intel Arc discrete graphics are coming to GPUs to take on Nvidia, AMD

Intel today revealed "Arc" as the brand for its next-generation discrete graphics cards for mobile and desktop. Arc isn't a specific GPU, but rather, the platform under which multiple generations of graphics solutions — involving both software and hardware — will be released. The first of these generations is set to release in Q1 2022 under the codename “Alchemist." Subsequent launches will be called Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Microchip Enables Ultra Precise Timing for 5G Systems

Article By : Microchip Technology Inc. Microchip's new single-chip multichannel IC significantly reduces network equipment time error to meet the most stringent 5G requirements. 5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. now makes it possible...
Computersthefastmode.com

5G and Edge Computing, It’s All About Developers & Data Featured

5G Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are transforming their business in two fundamental ways. First, by switching from the physical network function (PNF) approach to network deployment, to a virtualized approach (VNFs and CNFs). All of this is in service of the larger, and more strategic, second transformation: Increasing the monetization opportunities of their networks and accelerating return on their capital investments. With these changes, 5G MNOs and Network Service Providers will now be able to offer a differentiated and unique value proposition in the form of Edge Cloud services and MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing).
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Quantum Computing Can Provide New Solutions to Old Problems

The last two years have taught the industry to expect the unexpected -- a blockage in the Suez Canal disrupted maritime shipping lanes, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) completely changed consumer behavior, chip shortages in China rippled throughout multiple industries. And, that’s beyond the “usual” collection of tornadoes, droughts, regional conflicts, and other unfortunate events.
ComputersPosted by
The Associated Press

Intel Editorial: Intel Advances Architecture for Data Center, HPC-AI and Client Computing

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2021-- The following is an opinion editorial from Raja Koduri, senior vice president and general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel Corporation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005219/en/. Raja Koduri, Intel senior vice president and...
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

How CPU Cores & Cache Impact Gaming Performance

At some point you may have heard someone say that for gaming you need X amount of cores. Typical examples include “6 is more than enough cores,” or “you need a minimum of 8 cores for gaming,” due to some misguided notion that consoles have 8 cores and therefore that’s what PC gamers will require moving forward.
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Keysight Introduces 5G RAN Analytics Web Based Automated Processing Software

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.
SoftwareEntrepreneur

Learn Google DevOps Skills to Improve Your Organization's Efficiency

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. DevOps combines software development and IT operations, aiming to shorten the system development...
ComputersNature.com

Common workflows for computing material properties using different quantum engines

The prediction of material properties based on density-functional theory has become routinely common, thanks, in part, to the steady increase in the number and robustness of available simulation packages. This plurality of codes and methods is both a boon and a burden. While providing great opportunities for cross-verification, these packages adopt different methods, algorithms, and paradigms, making it challenging to choose, master, and efficiently use them. We demonstrate how developing common interfaces for workflows that automatically compute material properties greatly simplifies interoperability and cross-verification. We introduce design rules for reusable, code-agnostic, workflow interfaces to compute well-defined material properties, which we implement for eleven quantum engines and use to compute various material properties. Each implementation encodes carefully selected simulation parameters and workflow logic, making the implementer’s expertise of the quantum engine directly available to non-experts. All workflows are made available as open-source and full reproducibility of the workflows is guaranteed through the use of the AiiDA infrastructure.
ComputersPhys.org

On the road to faster and more efficient data storage

How do magnetic waves behave in antiferromagnets and how do they spread? What role do "domain walls" play in the process? And what could this mean for the future of data storage? These questions are the focus of a recent publication in the journal Physical Review Letters from an international research team led by Konstanz physicist Dr. Davide Bossini. The team reports on magnetic phenomena in antiferromagnets that can be induced by ultrafast (femtosecond) laser pulses and with the potential to endow the materials with new functionalities for energy-efficient and ultrafast data storage applications.
Technologyprotocol.com

Unity’s quest to gamify the enterprise

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about the week in cloud and enterprise software. This Monday: Unity's enterprise ambitions, Salesforce's new DEI strategy and Talkdesk shows the call center market is still hot. The Big Story. Gamifying the enterprise. Unity is one...
ElectronicsTechRepublic

Six ways Wi-Fi 6 will change digital transformation

As Wi-Fi 6 gets implemented in companies, there will be new on-premises opportunities to speed big data to its destinations. IDC projects that global spending on digital transformation will be at $6.8 trillion by 2023, so companies are spending on the digitalization of big data, analytics, Internet of Things, multimedia and all things digital.
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to use chaos engineering in Microsoft Azure

Complex systems need to be resilient, and we need to use tools like chaos engineering to ensure that resilience. Learn about Azure Chaos Studio. Cloud-native applications aren't the monoliths of old, fitting neatly into client-server or three-tier categories. They're now a conglomeration of services, mixing your code and platform tools, designed to manage and control errors and to scale around the world.
Computerselectronicproducts.com

AI power chipset delivers improved efficiency and smaller solution size

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has launched the MAX16602 artificial intelligence (AI) cores dual-output voltage regulator and the MAX20790 smart power-stage IC, delivering high efficiency and small total solution size for high-power AI systems. The multi-phase AI chipset, leveraging the current ripple cancellation feature from Maxim’s patented coupled inductor, claims a one percent efficiency improvement compared to competitive solutions, enabling greater than 95 percent efficiency at 1.8-V output voltage and 200-A load conditions.

